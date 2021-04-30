Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $414.47. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $375.56. Intuit has a one year low of $258.30 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.