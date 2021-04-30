Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $414.47. 5,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $375.56. Intuit has a one year low of $258.30 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

