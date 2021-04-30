IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report sales of $26.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.23 million. IntriCon reported sales of $21.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $118.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $122.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $140.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

IIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IIN traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 25,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.