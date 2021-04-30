Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $443.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

