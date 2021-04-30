Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.38 ($2.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

