International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

IP opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

