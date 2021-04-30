International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
IP opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
