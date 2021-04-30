International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 273,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

