Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. 417,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $752.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

