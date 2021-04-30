Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. 53,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,257. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.