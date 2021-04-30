Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $124.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.82.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

