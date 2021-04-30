Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 483,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

