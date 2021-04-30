Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

