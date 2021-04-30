Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.36.

IART stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

