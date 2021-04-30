Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$182.13.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$163.08. 50,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.85. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$123.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

