Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275 over the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,307. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

