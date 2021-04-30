Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

