Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

