Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Sells 88,030 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
