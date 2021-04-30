Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Sells 88,030 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $10,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

