Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,456,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

