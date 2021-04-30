Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Sells $351,000.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

