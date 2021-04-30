Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells 2,230 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80.

COST traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $372.29. The stock had a trading volume of 127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.08. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

