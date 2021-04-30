Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells $623,983.56 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

