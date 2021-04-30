Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 3,455 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.