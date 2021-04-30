Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $754,546.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Accenture stock opened at $292.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $255.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
