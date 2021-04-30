Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Buys C$21,625.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.
Shares of VLC stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
About Velocity Minerals
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.