Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Buys C$21,625.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.

Shares of VLC stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

