Insider Buying: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys 1,065 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 175.42 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.95. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £277.01 million and a P/E ratio of 43.86.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

