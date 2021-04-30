Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 73 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray acquired 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).

Shares of NWG stock remained flat at $GBX 196.65 ($2.57) during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,510,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,186,119. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.37 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

