Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LIQT stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

