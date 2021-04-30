Insider Buying: Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £12,530 ($16,370.53).

Shares of HSL opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.15) on Friday. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,264 ($16.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £923.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.17.

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

