Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 263,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,101. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.