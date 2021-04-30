Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.750 EPS.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. 5,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

