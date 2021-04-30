Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,875. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.