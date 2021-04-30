Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $666.37

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.37 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.36). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 789.50 ($10.31), with a volume of 293,303 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 666.37.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.