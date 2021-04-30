Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMII stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 273,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,217. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Inception Mining Company Profile
