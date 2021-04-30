Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMII stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 273,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,217. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

