Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Impinj by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Impinj by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

