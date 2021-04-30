Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 582,287 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $27.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.