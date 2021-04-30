IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

