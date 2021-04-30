IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

