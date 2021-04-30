IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Macquarie

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

IMAX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

