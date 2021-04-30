IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of IMRA opened at $7.29 on Monday. IMARA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. State Street Corp increased its stake in IMARA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

