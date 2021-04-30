Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading Down 5.2%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 489,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 253,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

