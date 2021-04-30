Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Illumina stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.50. 15,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

