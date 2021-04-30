Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

ILMN stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.70. 18,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

