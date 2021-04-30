Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) Quiet Period Set To End on May 5th

Ikena Oncology’s (NASDAQ:IKNA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Ikena Oncology had issued 7,812,500 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $22.84 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

