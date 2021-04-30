IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Sells $358,806.25 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.37 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.