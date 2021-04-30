IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

IEX stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

