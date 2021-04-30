IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.20 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.
IEX stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
