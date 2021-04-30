IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $225.44, but opened at $237.04. IDEX shares last traded at $225.49, with a volume of 1,075 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 135.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 202,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

