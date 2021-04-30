Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

