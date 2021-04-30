Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 605.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 465,262 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.