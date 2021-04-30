Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,812 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 199.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

