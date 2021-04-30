Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

